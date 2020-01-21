Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 20 – Jan. 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RHODES, DANIEL JOSEPH Age: 21 Address: NEENAH, WI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-20 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MERRITT, NORMA CRISTAL Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

