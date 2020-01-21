Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 20 – Jan. 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RHODES, DANIEL JOSEPH
Age: 21
Address: NEENAH, WI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule IV
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5750, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MERRITT, NORMA CRISTAL
Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5749, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT