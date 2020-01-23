Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 22 – Jan. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS

Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD

Charges:

  • DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
  • Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY

Age: 66
Address: OPAL, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

JENSEN, SHAWN ELDON

Age: 37
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5764, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

 

 

VENSOR, CHASITY LYNN

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Hit and Run Property Unattended
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

COLE, DONNA MICHELLE

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-22
Released: 2020-01-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5766, CASH, $525, Court: RS Municipal Court

