Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 22 – Jan. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court



ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY Age: 66 Address: OPAL, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JENSEN, SHAWN ELDON Age: 37 Address: SHERIDAN, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5764, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court

Advertisement

VENSOR, CHASITY LYNN Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Unattended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COLE, DONNA MICHELLE Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-01-22 Released: 2020-01-22 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5766, CASH, $525, Court: RS Municipal Court

