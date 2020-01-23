Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 22 – Jan. 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FIERRO, ELOY ORNELAS
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI Alcohol Incapable of Safely Driving
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5767, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: GR Municipal Court
ROOSE, TEDDY LEROY
Age: 66
Address: OPAL, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5765, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
JENSEN, SHAWN ELDON
Age: 37
Address: SHERIDAN, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury, 2 counts (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5764, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
VENSOR, CHASITY LYNN
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Hit and Run Property Unattended
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5762, SURETY OR CASH, $1065, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5763, CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COLE, DONNA MICHELLE
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-22
Released: 2020-01-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5766, CASH, $525, Court: RS Municipal Court