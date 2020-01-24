Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 23 – Jan. 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ROLLINS, REINA MARY
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Simple Battery
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-24
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
BROWN, MATTHEW RAY
Age: 37
Address: GRANGER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5772, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5771, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DILLEY, DONALD THOMAS
Age: 40
Address: GREENWOOD, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BYERS, STEPHEN PAUL
Age: 40
Address: INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-23
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-23
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRAGOVICH, JARED JAMES
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-08-23
Released: 2020-01-22
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Interference with Peace Officer – Intent and knowing cause or attempt to cause bodily injury to a peace officer (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4939, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4939, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4939, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4939, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4939, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #4969, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: OTHER