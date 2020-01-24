Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 23 – Jan. 24, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ROLLINS, REINA MARY Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Simple Battery Status: PENDING, Bond: #5774, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court

Walking Along Roadways or Highways – Sidewalk Status: PENDING, Bond: #5773, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court



BROWN, MATTHEW RAY Age: 37 Address: GRANGER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5772, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5771, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Violation of Order of Protection Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DILLEY, DONALD THOMAS Age: 40 Address: GREENWOOD, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (1-5 MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5770, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BYERS, STEPHEN PAUL Age: 40 Address: INDIANAPOLIS, IN Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-23 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5769, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HAYS, WILLIAM ORVILLE Age: 18 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-23 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5768, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

