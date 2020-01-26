Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 25 – Jan. 26, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MORRELL, QUINCY PAIGE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-25
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5783, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROGERS, BRITTNEY LANAY
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-25
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court
LAWS, DEREK JOHN
Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-12-25
Released: 2020-01-24
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5608, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #5608, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5615, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT