Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 27 – Jan. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ETIENNE, LAURA
Age: 55
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ETIENNE, ROBIN
Age: 50
Address: OGDEN, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DODSON, JOSHUA MICHAEL
Age: 30
Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO
Booking: 2020-01-27
Released: 2020-01-27
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT