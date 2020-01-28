Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 27 – Jan. 28, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

ETIENNE, LAURA Age: 55 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5800, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ETIENNE, ROBIN Age: 50 Address: OGDEN, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – > $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Wrongful Appropriation of Public Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #5803, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

DODSON, JOSHUA MICHAEL Age: 30 Address: COLORADO SPRING, CO Booking: 2020-01-27 Released: 2020-01-27 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Defraud Drug/Alcohol Test – Possess Adulterants – 1st Offense Status: OR’D, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

