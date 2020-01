Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 28 – Jan 29, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

WOODBECK, ERIC SHANE Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5811, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ORTEGA, ANTHONY RAY Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 2nd Offense Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE Age: 62 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Hit and Run Property Attended Status: PENDING, Bond: #5810, SURETY OR CASH, $510, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, TRAE ALAN Age: 28 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5808, CASH, $500, Court: DISTRICT COURT



Advertisement

BERNAL, KENNETH DON Age: 49 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Hit & Run – Unattended Property (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5807, CASH, $545, Court: GR Municipal Court



TRISTAN, LILLIAN T Age: 57 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-01-28 Released: 2020-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Bond Company: A & L BONDING Endangering Children – Permitting Child to Remain in Area with Methamphetamine (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5806, SURETY OR CASH, $40000, Court: DISTRICT COURT

ROBERTSON, CHRISTOPHER RAY Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-01-28 Released: 2020-01-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Contempt of Court- Child Protection Act Status: PENDING, Bond: #5809, CASH, $150, Court: OTHER