Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 29 – Jan. 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WESKAMP, JEFFREY MORGAN
Age: 49
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Exhibit Acceleration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
GARFIELD, DUANE PETER
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRING, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5813, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court