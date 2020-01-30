Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 29 – Jan. 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WESKAMP, JEFFREY MORGAN Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-30 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exhibit Acceleration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage Status: PENDING, Bond: #5817, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-29 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 2nd + Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5816, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

GARFIELD, DUANE PETER Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRING, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-29 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5813, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

