Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 3 – Jan 4, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

NELSEN, HOPE MARIE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5662, CASH, $165, Court: RS Municipal Court



SWEAT, ASHLI LAVAR Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-03 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: RS Municipal Court



WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-03 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #5660, CASH, $10, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GUSTAFSON, GREGORY Age: 39 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat Status: PENDING, Bond: #5661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



Sponsor

MARTINEZ, CHRISTOPHER DAVID Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-03 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-10 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT