Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5842, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE

Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5841, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

 

CLARK, BRANDON GENE

Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5839, SURETY OR CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

VALDEZ, EMMA LEE

Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • DWUS (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5836, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE

Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31

Released: 2020-01-31

Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MIDDLETON, ANTONIO FITZGERALD

Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31
Released: 2020-01-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5835, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

BORDEN, MASON LEE

Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31
Released: 2020-01-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

