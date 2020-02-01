Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-02-01 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5842, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court



KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE Age: 47 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5841, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER



CLARK, BRANDON GENE Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5839, SURETY OR CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court

Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VALDEZ, EMMA LEE Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-31 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUS (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5836, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court



Sponsor