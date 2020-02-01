Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 31 – Feb. 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-02-01
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5842, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
KITCHENS, STANLEY EUGENE
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5841, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER
CLARK, BRANDON GENE
Age: 36
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (Driver) (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5839, SURETY OR CASH, $705, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5840, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VALDEZ, EMMA LEE
Age: 38
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUS (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5836, CASH, $930, Court: GR Municipal Court
WILLIAMS, COURTNEY LORRAINE
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31
Released: 2020-01-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Physical Control – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5829, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MIDDLETON, ANTONIO FITZGERALD
Age: 55
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31
Released: 2020-01-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5835, SURETY OR CASH, $500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BORDEN, MASON LEE
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-31
Released: 2020-01-31
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5828, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court