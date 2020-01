Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 4 – Jan. 5, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

AHL, DAVID WILLIAM Age: 64 Address: BOULDER, MT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5664, CASH, $310, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Required Position and Method of Turning at Intersections – Left Turns Status: PENDING, Bond: #5665, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

PEREZ MIRANDA, JEFRI RODRIGO Age: 18 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-01-04 Released: 2020-01-04 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5666, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Display Valid Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #5666, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



MATTINSON, TREVOR AUSTIN Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5676, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5677, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



bsa_pro_ad_space id=22]

LAWSON, TROY LEE Age: 51 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-05 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #5675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5675, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SCHANTLE, KAMRON MICHAEL Age: 20 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5674, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MCKINLAY, ALEXIS LAVEE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Shoplifting – > $1000 (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5673, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



REEVES, RYAN DEAN Age: 36 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5672, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Advertisement

LEE, GREGORY JOSEPH Age: 29 Address: DOUGLAS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5671, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAIS, ALUISHA MARLENA REANNE Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Theft – < $1000 (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5670, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BINGHAM, CLARISSA DAWN Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



GRIFFITH, JOSIAH SAMUEL Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #5667, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 70 Mph On Prmry/Scndry (6+ Mph Over) Hwy (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER

Driver’s License – Required (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5668, CASH, $400, Court: OTHER

Advertisement