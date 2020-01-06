Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 5 – Jan 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT Age: 42 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #5679, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court



LAKINS, TAYLOR CLAYTON G Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-05 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



