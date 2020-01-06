Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 5 – Jan 6, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LEWIS, JAIME SCOTT
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5679, SURETY OR CASH, $1310, Court: RS Municipal Court
LAKINS, TAYLOR CLAYTON G
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-05
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5678, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MATTINSON, TREVOR AUSTIN
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-05
Released: 2020-01-05
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5676, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5677, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court