Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 6 – Jan. 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL Age: 45 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5684, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court



KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK Age: 57 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2020-01-06 Scheduled Release: 2020-01-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court



Advertisement

FREEMAN, JAMIE R Age: 30 Address: SARATOGA, WY Booking: 2020-01-06 Released: 2020-01-06 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

