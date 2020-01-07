Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 6 – Jan. 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SCOTT, TIMOTHY MICHAEL
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-07
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5684, SURETY OR CASH, $1170, Court: RS Municipal Court
KOFOED, KRISTOPHER MARK
Age: 57
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2020-01-06
Scheduled Release: 2020-01-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
FREEMAN, JAMIE R
Age: 30
Address: SARATOGA, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06
Released: 2020-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5683, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
OGDEN, CAMERON LANE
Age: 24
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-06
Released: 2020-01-06
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5682, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court