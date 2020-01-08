Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 7 – Jan. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT
Age: 43
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5690, CASH, $500, Court: District Court
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Container in Moving Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KUNKLE, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age: 35
Address: CODY, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-01-07
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5687, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court
LARSON, COREY ALAN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-01-07
Released: 2020-01-07
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Carrying and Displaying Driver’s License (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5688, CASH, $120, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #5689, CASH, $460, Court: RS Municipal Court