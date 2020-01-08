Sweetwater County Arrests: Jan. 7 – Jan. 8, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

MORRISON, JARROD SCOTT Age: 43 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5690, CASH, $500, Court: District Court

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Container in Moving Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #5691, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KUNKLE, JOSEPH DANIEL Age: 35 Address: CODY, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-01-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams – 3rd+ Offense (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #5687, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



Sponsor