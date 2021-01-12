Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11 – January 12, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

ALVAREZ, RUBEN Age: 54 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

Defrauding Taxi Service Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



HAMRICK, CRISTY RENEE Age: 43 Address: TEMPERANCE, MI Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-11 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7468, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Advertisement