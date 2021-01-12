Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11 – January 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

ALVAREZ, RUBEN

Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Defrauding Taxi Service
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

HAMRICK, CRISTY RENEE

Age: 43
Address: TEMPERANCE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7468, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL

Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PR)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #7467, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court

