Sweetwater County Arrests: January 11 – January 12, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ALVAREZ, RUBEN
Age: 54
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Defrauding Taxi Service
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7469, SURETY OR CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
HAMRICK, CRISTY RENEE
Age: 43
Address: TEMPERANCE, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7468, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAGANA, JOSEPH DANIEL
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-11
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Forgery – Permit – Utters any Writing Known to be Forged (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7467, SURETY OR CASH, $25000, Court: District Court