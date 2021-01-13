Sweetwater County Arrests: January 12 – January 13, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WILSON, ORLANDO
Age: 22
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Theft – > $1000
- Status: , Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VAN NORMAN, SKYLER DAVID
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-13
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: , Bond: #7474, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER