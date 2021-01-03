Sweetwater County Arrests: January 2 – January 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG
Age: 45
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-03
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Speed – Generally (see chart)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court
HALL, STEPHEN
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2021-01-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7431, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER