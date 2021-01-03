Sweetwater County Arrests: January 2 – January 3, 2020

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PAYNE, MATTHEW CRAIG Age: 45 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-03 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Combination Alcohol & Drugs Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Interference w/ Peace Officer – resisting arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Speed – Generally (see chart) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: GR Municipal Court

