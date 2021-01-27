Sweetwater County Arrests: January 26 – January 27, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

MURPHY, RYAN JOEL Age: 21 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-27 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DOUGHERTY, JUSTIN MICHAEL Age: 37 Address: GILLETTE, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

MAJHANOVICH, WHITNEY RAE Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-26 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #7554, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7555, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7554, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #7553, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court



EWART, SKYLAR JAY Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-26 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Criminal Entry (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

