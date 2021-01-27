Sweetwater County Arrests: January 26 – January 27, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
MURPHY, RYAN JOEL
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7557, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DOUGHERTY, JUSTIN MICHAEL
Age: 37
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Breach of Peace (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
MAJHANOVICH, WHITNEY RAE
Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-26
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7554, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Paraphernalia (Possession w/Intent to Use)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7555, SURETY OR CASH, $225, Court: GR Municipal Court
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7554, SURETY OR CASH, $1750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7553, NO BOND, $0, Court: District Court
EWART, SKYLAR JAY
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Criminal Entry (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7552, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WRIGHT, JESSICA LYNN
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED TO WWC
Booking Date: 2021-01-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WRNT PV)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT