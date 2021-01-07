Sweetwater County Arrests: January 6 – January 7, 2021

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
RIO, ARTHUR ASHKIAH
Age: 27
Address: LANDER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-06
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEE, TRISTA LEE
Age: 42
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2021-01-06
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #7450, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT