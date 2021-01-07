Sweetwater County Arrests: January 6 – January 7, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

RIO, ARTHUR ASHKIAH Age: 27 Address: LANDER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Maximum Speed Limits – Speed Too Fast for Conditions Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

