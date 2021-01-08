Sweetwater County Arrests: January 7 – January 8, 2021

Advertisement

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

INTHAVONG, SENGTHONG ALVIN Age: 25 Address: WESTMINSTER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2021-01-08 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #7454, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STROMBERG, RYAN LEE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2021-01-07 Scheduled Release: 2021-01-13 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

