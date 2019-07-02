Sweetwater County Arrests: July 1 – July 2, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHALLON, MYRANDA LYNN
Age: 26
Address: PORTLAND, OR
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Burglary From Vehicle
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Use of Credit Card – Without Consent – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
VAZQUEZ, EDUARDO FRANCISCO
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-01
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4603, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4603, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
FOSTER, RONNIE CLEVELAND
Age: 42
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-01
Released: 2019-07-01
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Windshields and Wipers – Obstructed View
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4602, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4602, SURETY OR CASH, $520, Court: RS Municipal Court