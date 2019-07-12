Sweetwater County Arrests: July 11 – July 12, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WHITE, JAGE RAYE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-12 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater Status: Bond: #4670, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court



BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-07-11 Arresting Agency: PROB Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



SIEVERS, CHRISTOPHER HOMES Age: 67 Address: PINEDALE, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2019-07-11 Arresting Agency: USM Charges: Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS) Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER

