Sweetwater County Arrests: July 11 – July 12, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WHITE, JAGE RAYE
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-12
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- DWUI of Alcohol .08 or Greater
- Status: Bond: #4670, SURETY OR CASH, $710, Court: GR Municipal Court
BRIGHT, MACEY ME CHELLE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Arresting Agency: PROB
Charges:
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4669, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
SIEVERS, CHRISTOPHER HOMES
Age: 67
Address: PINEDALE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Arresting Agency: USM
Charges:
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses (NWS)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: OTHER
AMOS, FRANCIS RALPH
Age: 36
Address: RIVERTON, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-11
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSMC
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court
WATTS, GARRETT CODY LEE
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11
Released: 2019-07-11
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4666, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court
CHAVEZ, ELIJAH JONES
Age: 18
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-11
Released: 2019-07-12
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Sell or Possession Prohibited when Possession Unlawful – Consume Alcohol (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4667, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court