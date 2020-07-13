Sweetwater County Arrests: July 12 – July 13, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LUCERO, CRUZ MICHAEL
Age: 21
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6589, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6588, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CURRY, JHADON ROBERT MICHAEL
Age: 22
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-12
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wearing or Carrying Concealed Weapons
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6587, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6586, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT