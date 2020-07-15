Sweetwater County Arrests: July 14 – July 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BEHUNIN, SCOTT Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-14 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Stalking – Surveillance Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2020-07-14 Scheduled Release: 2020-07-17 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HALL, LYNAE LEE Age: 35 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-14 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6603, CASH, $535, Court: RS Municipal Court

