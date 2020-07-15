Sweetwater County Arrests: July 14 – July 15, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BEHUNIN, SCOTT
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Stalking – Surveillance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ANDERSON, KATHLEEN QUINN KE ALOHA
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Scheduled Release: 2020-07-17
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: , Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HALL, LYNAE LEE
Age: 35
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-14
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6603, CASH, $535, Court: RS Municipal Court