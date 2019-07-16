Sweetwater County Arrests: July 15 – July 16, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

HOUSTON, ROBERT NEIL

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Use of Toxic Substances – Aerosols
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MINTON, DUSTIN CARL

Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4686, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MAI, BORU

Age: 32
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-15
Released: 2019-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4688, SURETY OR CASH, $250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

