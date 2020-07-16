Sweetwater County Arrests: July 15 – July 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN
Age: 42
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
YAZZIE, KEVIN WILSON
Age: 32
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-26
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6526, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER
BEHUNIN, SCOTT
Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-14
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Stalking – Surveillance (WARRANT LONG FORM)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MAES, JUSTIN C
Age: 50
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-15
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court
SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-29
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6355, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6356, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6357, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
- DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #6358, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court