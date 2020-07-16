Sweetwater County Arrests: July 15 – July 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN Age: 42 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-15 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



YAZZIE, KEVIN WILSON Age: 32 Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT Booking: 2020-06-26 Released: 2020-07-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6526, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER



BEHUNIN, SCOTT Age: 52 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-14 Released: 2020-07-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Bond Company: A & L BONDING Stalking – Surveillance (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MAES, JUSTIN C Age: 50 Address: RAWLINS, WY Booking: 2020-07-15 Released: 2020-07-15 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court



