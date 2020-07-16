Sweetwater County Arrests: July 15 – July 16, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

WISENBAKER, AMBER DAWN

Age: 42
Address: EVANSTON, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-15
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6606, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

YAZZIE, KEVIN WILSON

Age: 32
Address: SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Booking: 2020-06-26
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6526, SURETY OR CASH, $10000, Court: OTHER

 

 

BEHUNIN, SCOTT

Age: 52
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-14
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • Stalking – Surveillance (WARRANT LONG FORM)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6604, SURETY OR CASH, $5000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

MAES, JUSTIN C

Age: 50
Address: RAWLINS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-15
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6605, CASH, $270, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

SUTTLES, ROBERT EDWARD

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-05-29
Released: 2020-07-15
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6355, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6356, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTP)
    • Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6357, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court
  • DWUI – 0.08% or More – 2nd+ Offense (WRNT FTA)
    • Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #6358, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

