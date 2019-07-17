Sweetwater County Arrests: July 16 – July 17, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FARIES, SHANIA TAYLOR Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4701, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE Age: 26 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-16 Arresting Agency: DCI Charges: Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4700, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Attempts and Conspiracies Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HARDWICK, KELLY DUANE Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-16 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (P & P HOLD) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4698, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT Age: 24 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY