Sweetwater County Arrests: July 16 – July 17, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FARIES, SHANIA TAYLOR
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4701, SURETY OR CASH, $1185, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Duty Upon Colliding With Unattended Vehicle or Property
- Status: PENDING, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHELTON, KATELYN MARIE
Age: 26
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-16
Arresting Agency: DCI
Charges:
- Shoplifting – Conceals -2nd Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4700, CASH, $370, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Attempts and Conspiracies
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4699, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
HARDWICK, KELLY DUANE
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-16
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unauthorized Use of Vehicles (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4698, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MALONE, AUSTIN WYATT
Age: 24
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-16
Released: 2019-07-16
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: OR’D, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT