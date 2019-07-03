Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2 – July 3, 2019

0
62

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRADFORD, KYLE JAMERSON

Age: 28
Address: ENGLEWOOD, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4616, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MALONE, QUYNN ROSE

Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

 

BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE

Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4614, CASH, $355, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-07-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
  • DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4605, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court

 

