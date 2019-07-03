Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2 – July 3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
BRADFORD, KYLE JAMERSON
Age: 28
Address: ENGLEWOOD, CO
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4616, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
MALONE, QUYNN ROSE
Age: 21
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE
Age: 62
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4614, CASH, $355, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WALKER, DOUGLAS CARLTON
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-07-02
Booking: 2019-07-02
Released: 2019-07-02
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- DWUS 2nd or Subsequent Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4605, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: GR Municipal Court