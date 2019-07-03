Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2 – July 3, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

BRADFORD, KYLE JAMERSON Age: 28

Address: ENGLEWOOD, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4616, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MALONE, QUYNN ROSE Age: 21

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-03

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4615, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER



BUZIS, RAYMOND LEE Age: 62

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-02

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Driving Without Interlock Device – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4613, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4614, CASH, $355, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

