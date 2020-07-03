Sweetwater County Arrests: July 2 – July 3, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VIGIL, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 37
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-02
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6554, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVERLY, BRIAN SHANE
Age: 26
Address: GILLETTE, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-07-02
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6553, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER