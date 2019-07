Sweetwater County Arrests: July 20 – July 21, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

OGDEN, KYLE LEE Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

False Imprisonment Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Emergency Calls – Knowingly Obstructs or Interferes with Completion of Call Status: PENDING, Bond: #4725, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COFFEY, HEATHER PAULINE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stop Signs Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 75 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SEAT BELT: DRIVER Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers Status: PENDING, Bond: #4724, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Duty to Stop Vehicle Where Accident Involves Damage to Attended Vehicle or Property (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4723, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4723, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT