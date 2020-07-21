Sweetwater County Arrests: July 20 – July 21, 2020

0
95

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

PACINO, ANDREW BRIAN

Age: 25
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RIGGS, JAYMIN WYLIE

Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6628, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

 

 

MARTINEZ, TORRANCE CHRISTOPHER

Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN

Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR