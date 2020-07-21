Sweetwater County Arrests: July 20 – July 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
PACINO, ANDREW BRIAN
Age: 25
Address: KEMMERER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: WHP
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RIGGS, JAYMIN WYLIE
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6628, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MARTINEZ, TORRANCE CHRISTOPHER
Age: 44
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-20
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE
Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-20
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT