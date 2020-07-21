Sweetwater County Arrests: July 20 – July 21, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PACINO, ANDREW BRIAN Age: 25 Address: KEMMERER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-21 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Prohibited Parking – Controlled-Access Highway Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #6629, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RIGGS, JAYMIN WYLIE Age: 23 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-21 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6628, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court



MARTINEZ, TORRANCE CHRISTOPHER Age: 44 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-21 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6627, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CHEWNING, JUSTIN RYAN Age: 25 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-20 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6626, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-20 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Warrant Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #6625, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

