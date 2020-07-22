Sweetwater County Arrests: July 21 – July 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY
Age: 19
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-21
Released: 2020-07-21
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6631, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age: 34
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-21
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Limitations on Backing – Safely
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense, 2 counts
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
BARNSON, ABIGAIL JEANNE
Age: 22
Address: SANDY, UT
Booking: 2020-07-21
Released: 2020-07-21
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Provide Proof of Liability Coverage
- Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6630, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT