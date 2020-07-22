Sweetwater County Arrests: July 21 – July 22, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

KENNIS, TYLOR JEFFREY Age: 19 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-21 Released: 2020-07-21 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6631, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



MEYER, JUSTIN GREGORY Age: 34 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-21 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Limitations on Backing – Safely Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #6633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

