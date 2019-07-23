Sweetwater County Arrests: July 22 – July 23, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
STRANDWITZ, LYNN THERASE
Age: 33
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4734, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KATTAN, AMBERLEE
Age: 34
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ROBY, HOPE SHANNA
Age: 35
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-22
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court
DOROTHY, SHEALENE KELLIE
Age: 29
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-22
Released: 2019-07-22
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUS
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4730, SURETY OR CASH, $610, Court: GR Municipal Court