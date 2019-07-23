Sweetwater County Arrests: July 22 – July 23, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STRANDWITZ, LYNN THERASE Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 4th+ Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4734, NO BOND, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KATTAN, AMBERLEE Age: 34 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4732, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ROBY, HOPE SHANNA Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: P&P HOLD Booking Date: 2019-07-22 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation Status: PENDING, Bond: #4731, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: District Court



DOROTHY, SHEALENE KELLIE Age: 29 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking: 2019-07-22