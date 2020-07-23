Sweetwater County Arrests: July 22 – July 23, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

 

GATLIN, CHRYSOCOLLA BEATRICE

Age: 26
Address: MEMPHIS, TN
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-23
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Shoplifting – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Property Destruction and Defacement – < $1000
    • Status: , Bond: #6638, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

SHERWOOD, JACQUELINE SHALAYNE TAMAR

Age: 40
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-22
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

