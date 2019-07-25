Sweetwater County Arrests: July 24 – July 25, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
FARRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Age: 59
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: SENTENCED
Booking Date: 2019-07-24
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: GR Municipal Court
RAWSON, BRUCE ALLEN
Age: 57
Address: DEER PARK, TX
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-24
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes Bodily Injury with a Deadly Weapon
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Use or Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felony Offenses
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4739, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT