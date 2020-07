Sweetwater County Arrests: July 24 – July 25, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

DIAZ, STELLA LUZ Age: 38 Address: FONTANA, CA Booking: 2020-07-24 Released: 2020-07-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Reckless Driving Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #6648, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: RS Municipal Court



RODRIGUEZ, BRITNEY MARIE Age: 20 Address: POPLAR GROVE, IL Booking: 2020-07-24 Released: 2020-07-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I, II or III (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I II or III > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 65 Mph On Prmry/Scndry Hwy (6+ Mph Over) (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6647, SURETY OR CASH, $100000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PETERSON, BERNHARDT HENRY Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-24 Released: 2020-07-24 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Bond Company: A & L BONDING Tail Lamps – License Plate Light Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Combination of(a) and(b) -1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Open Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Veh- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6649, SURETY OR CASH, $1250, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BOWLER, JESSE RUEGENE Age: 32 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Stalking – Violation of Probation/Parole/Bail (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6650, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: DISTRICT COURT

Warrant Arrest Status: , Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



BURKE WEILEP, KELSEY CLEONE Age: 31 Address: COLVILLE, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6654, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



SAMSEL, JOHN WYLANTA Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6653, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

WILSON, ALYCIA KAY Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Assault – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



COTTRELL, BROOKE LINN DAWN Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Burglary From Vehicle Status: PENDING, Bond: #6651, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



HART, KNEESHA REENE Age: 24 Address: LUSK, WY Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: DISTRICT COURT



YARNELL, VICTORIA M Age: 28 Address: IDAHO FALLS, ID Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-24 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6646, NO BOND, $0, Court: OTHER

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Sched I or II > 3 Ounces, 3/10 gram, 3 grams or 5/10 gram respective (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule > 3 Grams (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Pill or Capsule < 3 Grams – 1st Offense (WARRANT LONG FORM) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6645, CASH, $2500, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT