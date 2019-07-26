Sweetwater County Arrests: July 25 – July 26, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
NELSON, SAMANTHA CEANNA NOEL
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Violation of Order of Protection
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4743, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
DAVIS, MATTHEW JAMES
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-25
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-26
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT