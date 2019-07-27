Sweetwater County Arrests: July 26 – July 27, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN

Age: 37
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON

Age: 30
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION
Booking Date: 2019-07-26
Scheduled Release: 2019-07-27
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT)
    • Status: SENTENCED, Bond; Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS

Age: 26
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2019-07-26
Released: 2019-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: GRPD
  • Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4744, CASH, $320, Court: GR Municipal Court

