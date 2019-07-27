Sweetwater County Arrests: July 26 – July 27, 2019



All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ONTIVEROS, CANDY LYNN Age: 37 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Abuse – Victim <16, Actor Inflicts Physical Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #4745, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MOUNT, MICHAEL BRANDON Age: 30 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-07-26 Scheduled Release: 2019-07-27 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 3rd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond; Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



NIEMIEC, MERCEDES ALEXIS Age: 26 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY