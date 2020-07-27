Sweetwater County Arrests: July 26 – July 27, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
VAUGHN, DEBORAH
Age: 39
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-27
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 2nd Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6660, SURETY OR CASH, $210, Court: RS Municipal Court
MCCANDLESS, WILLIAM CHARLES
Age: 61
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-26
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6659, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PENBERTHY, LAURA KAY
Age: 40
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-26
Released: 2020-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Bond Company: TETON BAIL BONDS
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6658, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
LEGARRETA, JESSE MICHAEL
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-26
Released: 2020-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6656, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court
SCHLAPPI, JACOB LAWRENCE
Age: 19
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-26
Released: 2020-07-26
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Liquor on Breath of Person under age 21 – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6657, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court