Sweetwater County Arrests: July 28 – July 29, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

FENNIMORE, AARON MATTHEW Age: 43 Address: DENVER, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-28 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Exceed 80 Mph On Interstate (6+ Mph Over) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4754, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



JAATINEN, KATRINA MARIE Age: 34 Address: SUPERIOR, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Breach of Peace Status: PENDING, Bond: #4756, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



GROSS, DENNIS JAY Age: 65 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-28 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Riot and Breach of Peace – Verbal – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: PENDING, Bond: #4752, SURETY OR CASH, $480, Court: RS Municipal Court



BOTELLO, OSCAR J Age: 40 Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-28 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Manufacture or Delivery – Schedule I or II Narcotic Drug (WRNT PV) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4750, SURETY OR CASH, $50000, Court: District Court



SARCLETTI, STEFANE DEE Age: 40 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2019-07-28 Released: 2019-07-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD DWUI – Physical Control – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4751, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Resisting Arrest or Interfering with Lawful Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4751, SURETY OR CASH, $1160, Court: RS Municipal Court



MAIER, RICHARD KEITH Age: 45 Address: MISSOULA, MT Booking: 2019-07-28 Released: 2019-07-28 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Fraud by Check – < $1000 Status: PENDING, Bond: #4755, CASH, $250, Court: OTHER



MACARTHUR, BRENNAN WOOD Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-28