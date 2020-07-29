Sweetwater County Arrests: July 28 – July 29, 2020

0
39

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

 

 

TATUM, TAMARA

Age: 62
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking: 2020-07-28
Released: 2020-07-28
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • DWUI – Incapable Safe Drive – Alcohol – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6663, SURETY OR CASH, $750, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

MORGAN, JAMES THOMAS

Age: 32
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6664, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR