Sweetwater County Arrests: July 29 – July 30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
ESPINO, JENNIFER ANNETTE
Age: 36
Address: FREMMONT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driver’s License – Required
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
COSTA, GEORGE J
Age: 57
Address: MARTINEZ, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
SMITH, EVELYN
Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SMITH, BOBBY EVAN
Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT