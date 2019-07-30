Sweetwater County Arrests: July 29 – July 30, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

ESPINO, JENNIFER ANNETTE

Age: 36
Address: FREMMONT, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-30
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Driver’s License – Required
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Wrongful Taking/Disposing of Property – < $1000
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4762, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

COSTA, GEORGE J

Age: 57
Address: MARTINEZ, CA
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges:

  • Warrant Arrest (WRNT NCIC)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4761, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER

 

SMITH, EVELYN

Age: 45
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4757, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

 

 

SMITH, BOBBY EVAN

Age: 51
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges:

  • Domestic Battery – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #4758, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

