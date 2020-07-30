Sweetwater County Arrests: July 29 – July 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE

Age: 44
Address: WARNER, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
  • Criminal Entry
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT

Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

 

CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE

Age: 57
Address: SHOW LOW, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
  • Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON

Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:

  • Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

DAHL, DERIK LEE

Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:

  • Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6666, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court

 

COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL

Age: 31
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking: 2020-07-29
Released: 2020-07-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
  • Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
    • Status: PENDING, Bond: #6665, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court

 

