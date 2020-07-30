Sweetwater County Arrests: July 29 – July 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE
Age: 44
Address: WARNER, OK
Address: WARNER, OK
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-07-30
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Criminal Entry
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT
Age: 25
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE
Age: 57
Address: SHOW LOW, AZ
Address: SHOW LOW, AZ
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 48
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court
DAHL, DERIK LEE
Age: 38
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Booking Date: 2020-07-29
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Interference With Custody – Fails/Refuses to Return Minor, 3 counts (WRNT BOND VIOLATION)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6666, SURETY OR CASH, $75000, Court: District Court
COLINA MARESMA, LIOSMEL
Age: 31
Address: MIAMI, FL
Address: MIAMI, FL
Booking: 2020-07-29
Released: 2020-07-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Released: 2020-07-29
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6665, SURETY OR CASH, $410, Court: RS Municipal Court