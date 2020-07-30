Sweetwater County Arrests: July 29 – July 30, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

WRIGHT, WILLIAM LEE Age: 44

Address: WARNER, OK Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-30

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6671, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

Criminal Entry Status: PENDING, Bond: #6672, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KRANKEY, MASON SCOTT Age: 25

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6670, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

CAMMAROTA, LAURA LYNNE Age: 57

Address: SHOW LOW, AZ Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Liquid Form < 3/10 Gram – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6668, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON Age: 48

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-29

Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6667, SURETY OR CASH, $260, Court: RS Municipal Court

