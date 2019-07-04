Sweetwater County Arrests: July 3 – July 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

JACKSON, DARRIAN LEE Age: 28 Address: RICHTON, MS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-04 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4624, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



CALDWELL, TUCKER M Age: 40 Address: ROOSEVELT, UT Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



STORCH, LAUREN ASHLEY Age: 30 Address: KANSAS CITY, KS Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-03 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH Age: 30 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY