Sweetwater County Arrests: July 3 – July 4, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
JACKSON, DARRIAN LEE
Age: 28
Address: RICHTON, MS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-04
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4624, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
CALDWELL, TUCKER M
Age: 40
Address: ROOSEVELT, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4623, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
STORCH, LAUREN ASHLEY
Age: 30
Address: KANSAS CITY, KS
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Child Safety Restraint System – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Driving Without Interlock Device – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4622, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
KNOLL, STEPHEN MATHEW
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-03
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Shoplifting – < $1000 (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4618, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
ADAMS, MARTIN JOSEPH
Age: 30
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-03
Released: 2019-07-03
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Driving While Cancelled, Suspended, Revoked – 3rd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4620, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court
Booking: 2019-03-04
Released: 2019-03-04
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 2nd+ Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #3903, SURETY OR CASH, $560, Court: RS Municipal Court