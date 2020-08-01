Sweetwater County Arrests: July 31, 2020 – August 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN
Age: 25
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
EVANS, ERIC J
Age: 23
Address: GREEN RIVER, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, RAMON RANDY
Age: 46
Address: MILLS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: , Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Open Container in the Streets Prohibited
- Status: , Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court
JOHNSON, KRISTI M
Age: 42
Address: BAI, WY
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER
VAZQUEZ GUTIERREZ, CRISTOBAL
Age: 32
Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6681, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court
BARNES, JOSHUA DANIEL
Age: 28
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-31
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Drunk in Public – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6680, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court