Sweetwater County Arrests: July 31, 2020 – August 1, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

SIMMONS, SUEDE IAN Age: 25

Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (WRNT) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6685, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



EVANS, ERIC J Age: 23

Address: GREEN RIVER, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6684, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



PACHECO, RAMON RANDY Age: 46

Address: MILLS, WY

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court

Open Container in the Streets Prohibited Status: , Bond: #6683, SURETY OR CASH, $320, Court: RS Municipal Court



JOHNSON, KRISTI M Age: 42

Address: BAI, WY

Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: SCSO

Charges: Theft – < $1000, 2 counts (WRNT PR) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6682, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



VAZQUEZ GUTIERREZ, CRISTOBAL Age: 32

Address: TAYLORSVILLE, UT

Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL

Booking Date: 2020-07-31

Arresting Agency: RSPD

Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6681, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court

