Sweetwater County Arrests: July 5 – July 6, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

STARKEY, JASON JOSEPH Age: 33 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years Status: PENDING, Bond: #4634, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



BUSTOS, BERTOLDO Age: 29 Address: PASCO, WA Booking Type: Booking Date: 2019-07-05 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driver’s License – Required Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Arrest and Hold Order/PC Arrest for Probation/Parole Violation (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4633, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



AYALA QUINTERO, ADOLFO Age: 31 Address: EVANSTON, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-05 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: Consumption/Possession of Opened Alcoholic Beverage By Operator of Vehicle – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Stalking – Violation of Protection Order (WRNT NCIC) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4632, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: OTHER



LAMOREAUX MCCLELLAN, KRISTOPHER A JR ALBERT Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: JAIL SANCTION Booking Date: 2019-07-05 Scheduled Release: 2019-07-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Interference with Peace Officer – Interferes or Resists Arrest Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MARTINEZ, MELQUE Age: 44 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-07-05 Scheduled Release: 2019-07-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #4628, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Flashing Signals – Red Status: TIME TO PAY, Bond: #4628, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



ANDERSON, KIERRA MICHELLE Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-07-05 Released: 2019-07-05 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: TIME SERVED, Bond: #4629, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



LEBLANC, KAITLYN ELIZABETH Age: 25 Address: LAYTON, UT