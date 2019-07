Sweetwater County Arrests: July 6 – July 7, 2019

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

PINEDA, REBECCA LINDA M Age: 28 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-07 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: DWUI – 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4643, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court

Driving on Roadway – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #4643, SURETY OR CASH, $760, Court: RS Municipal Court



SIMPSON, PARKER THOMAS Age: 28 Address: ROCK G, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-07 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces- 2nd Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage (Owner) – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Expired or Improper Registration Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4642, SURETY OR CASH, $2125, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MASON, RACHEL B Age: 39 Address: ARVADA, CO Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Pedestrian Under Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance Status: PENDING, Bond: #4641, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



CLARK, WILLIAM RALPH Age: 49 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: 24/7 VIOLATION Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: 24/7 PROGRAM VIOLATION Status: PENDING, Bond: #4640, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



VILLAGRANA DELOERA, RICARDO Age: 29 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: SENTENCED Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Scheduled Release: 2019-07-12 Arresting Agency: RSMC Charges: DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense Within 10 Years (REACT) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: Court: RS Municipal Court



SHORT, ERNEST LUKE Age: 35 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #4639, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



ST CLAIR, JOHN DAVID Age: 57 Address: LYNNWOOD, WA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Drunk in Public – 1st Offense Status: , Bond: #4638, SURETY OR CASH, $160, Court: RS Municipal Court



EDEN, SOLOMON LEVOR Age: 38 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: SCSO Charges: Reckless Endangering – Death or Serious Bodily Injury Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officers, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Reckless Driving, 2 counts Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Vehicle Registration – Valid Title, Registration, Plates or Permits Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Turning Movements and Required Signals – Signal 100 Feet Before Turn Status: PENDING, Bond: #4637, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



MONTOYA, MATTHEW LOUIS Age: 33 Address: HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2019-07-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #4635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

VEH SUPERINTENDENTS SPEED ZONE (6+ MPH OVER) Status: PENDING, Bond: #4635, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



FAHRNOW WILLOUGHBY, NATHAN JOHN Age: 24 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2018-10-06 Released: 2019-07-06 Type: SPLIT SENTENCE Arresting Agency: RSPD Child Abuse – Responsible for Child Welfare, Inflicts Physical Injury, 4 counts Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3079, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: District Court



NELSON, SCOTT JAMES Age: 21 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Booking: 2019-01-21 Released: 2019-07-06 Type: SENTENCED Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense (WRNT BOND VIOLATION) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3662, SURETY OR CASH, $1000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance (WRNT PV) Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #3661, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT