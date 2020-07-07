Sweetwater County Arrests: July 6 – July 7, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

Sponsor

MIKULA, OLEKSANDR MUZAFFAROVYCH Age: 22 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-06 Arresting Agency: GRPD Charges: Public Intoxication Status: PENDING, Bond: #6564, SURETY OR CASH, $150, Court: GR Municipal Court



SEDILLO, JOSEPH PAUL Age: 49 Address: LAS CRUCES, NM Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL Booking Date: 2020-07-06 Arresting Agency: WHP Charges: DWUI – Alcohol of 0.08% or More – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic – Maintain Single Lane Status: PENDING, Bond: #6563, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

