Sweetwater County Arrests: July 8 – July 9, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
THULLEN, MELISSA ANN
Age: 41
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-06-18
Released: 2020-07-08
Type: SENTENCED
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Person Using (use) or Under Influence of Controlled Substance
- Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #6469, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHAHBAR, SALIM
Age: 35
Address: DEARBORN, MI
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
MOWLES, MOLLY GOLDEN
Age: 29
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2020-07-08
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Unlawful Possession – Powder or Crystalline < 3 Grams- 1st Offense (WRNT PV)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6570, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT