Sweetwater County Arrests: July 9 – July 10, 2019

SIDEBOTTOM, KENDRA ANN
Age: 31
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: P&P HOLD
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (P & P HOLD)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4652, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RICHARDSON, THOMAS LEON
Age: 47
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking Type: PRE-TRIAL
Booking Date: 2019-07-09
Arresting Agency: SCSO
Charges:
- Pedestrian Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4649, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- Arson in the Fourth Degree – Property Valued < $200 (WRNT PR)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4649, SURETY OR CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
PACHECO, CODY ALLEN
Age: 23
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2019-07-09
Released: 2019-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Bond Company: A & L BONDING
- Criminal Trespass – Personal Communication – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court
- Carry Concealed Firearm – Regulations
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #4651, SURETY OR CASH, $570, Court: RS Municipal Court