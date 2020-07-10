Sweetwater County Arrests: July 9 – July 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.
LAMB, NICHOLAS JAMES
Age: 39
Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY
Booking Date: 2020-07-09
Arresting Agency: RSPD
Charges:
- Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER
BEAUDETTE, DARIN PATRICH
Age: 47
Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD
Booking: 2020-07-03
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: WHP
- Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
SHAHBAR, SALIM
Age: 35
Address: DEARBORN, MI
Booking: 2020-07-09
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
- DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Controlled Substance – 1st Offense
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
RUSSELL, PHONDA LOU
Age: 64
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: SCSO
- Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6575, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT
WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB
Age: 27
Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Booking: 2020-07-09
Released: 2020-07-09
Type: PRE-TRIAL
Arresting Agency: RSPD
- Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA)
- Status: PENDING, Bond: #6574, CASH, $185, Court: RS Municipal Court