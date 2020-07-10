Sweetwater County Arrests: July 9 – July 10, 2020

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names may be similar or identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency.

LAMB, NICHOLAS JAMES Age: 39 Booking Type: HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY Booking Date: 2020-07-09 Arresting Agency: RSPD Charges: Domestic Battery – 1st Offense (WRNT FTP) Status: PENDING, Bond: , Court: OTHER

BEAUDETTE, DARIN PATRICH Age: 47 Address: SIOUX FALLS, SD Booking: 2020-07-03 Released: 2020-07-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: WHP Operation of Vehicles Upon Approach of Authorized Emergency Vehicles Status: PENDING, Bond: #6555, CASH, $400, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

SHAHBAR, SALIM Age: 35 Address: DEARBORN, MI Booking: 2020-07-09 Released: 2020-07-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Unlawful Possession – Plant Form < 3 Ounces – 1st Offense Status: PENDING, Bond: #6571, CASH, $2000, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT

RUSSELL, PHONDA LOU Age: 64 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-09 Released: 2020-07-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: SCSO Contempt of Court- Violate Court Order (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6575, CASH, $100, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT



WILLIAMS, DYLAN JACOB Age: 27 Address: ROCK SPRINGS, WY Booking: 2020-07-09 Released: 2020-07-09 Type: PRE-TRIAL Arresting Agency: RSPD Posted Speed Limits – 6 to 10 Mph Over (WRNT FTA) Status: PENDING, Bond: #6574, CASH, $185, Court: RS Municipal Court

